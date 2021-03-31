Gather the little ones and enjoy an Easter-themed day to put a little "spring" in your step! Be sure to bring your basket! This hoppin' event will feature: • A hunt for Cluck-Cluck doors throughout the Zoo to collect candy • Trunk Hunt ("Easter Style" of Trunk-or-Treat) • Cookie decorating to go • Egg decorating to go • Egg-cellent crafts to go • $5 Photos with the Easter Bunny! (Digital photo will be emailed to you)
INCLUDED with Zoo admission and FREE for Zoo members!
Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.