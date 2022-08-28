Presented by Elegant Farmer at The Elegant Farmer, Mukwonago WI
AUG 27 - 28 2022
Elegant Farmer's Simply the Best Cheese Event
Featuring a wide variety of award-winning specialty aged, hard and soft cheeses
Featuring a wide variety including specialty cow milk aged, hard and soft cheeses. Or try our sheep and goat milk cheeses for a little something different. Handcrafted right here in America’s Dairyland by our talented artisan cheesemakers. Enjoy getting 10% off all our award-winning Simply The Best Cheeses throughout the weekend.