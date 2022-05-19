Elephants are facing HUGE challenges in their wild habitats. Through a trunk full of activities, come to appreciate the role these magnificent animals play in our natural world.
Join us Friday, May 20 as we celebrate the world’s largest land animal during Elephant Appreciation Day! This annual event hopes to inspire appreciation for these magnificent creatures and encourage visitors to join in elephant conservation efforts. Elephants are among the most intelligent creatures on the planet. They have been observed showing complex problem-solving skills, are capable of strong emotions including joy, love, and grief, and they exhibit self-awareness and complex consciousness. Come support these incredible animals!