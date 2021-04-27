A Celebration in Story and Song
Award-winning actress Alexis J Roston salutes America’s favorite jazz singer, Ella Fitzgerald. Roston was last seen at Milwaukee Rep in her mesmerizing star turn as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (Chicago’s Jeff Award, Black Theatre Alliance Award) and in the 2014 production of The Color Purple. In a spellbinding performance, Roston effortlessly emits the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. Classic tunes by Ellington, Gershwin, Porter and more include “Summertime,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing.”
*Please check our website for the most up-to-date info as dates/times are subject to change: www.MilwaukeeRep.com
Price: $75 - $375
Tickets to all 2020/21 Reset Season shows can be purchased via a Reset Pass: www.MilwaukeeRep.com