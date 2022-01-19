skylight011922

Price: $30.00 to $75.00

ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME

Jan. 14 – 30, 2022

Book by Joe DiPietro

Lyrics by Val Vigoda

Music by Brendan Milburn

Directed by Jill Anna Ponasik (Director Skylight’s Oklahoma! and Carmina Burana)

This 2017 Off-Broadway hit crisscrosses continents and time in an improbable and enchanting love story. With astounding ingenuity, modern music, and cutting-edge video, this wildly inventive musical is a romantic ride linking a struggling modern-day, single-mom composer/musician and the early 1900’s, intrepid, banjo-playing, Antarctic explorer, Ernest Shackleton. From the author of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.

Recommended for ages 12 and up. “An epic musical adventure!” -TimeOut New York