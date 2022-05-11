Hear new stories from this season’s chosen tellers and vote to crown an Audience Favorite!
Ex Fabula’s annual ALL STARS event brings together ‘Audience Favorite’ tellers from our regular season StorySlams; they return to the stage with all-new, 10-minute stories on the theme of “Bonus.” The audience crowns a Season 13 Audience Favorite at the night’s end!
Everyone is encouraged to contribute their own stories to the night by submitting real, brief & personal stories via slips of paper at the event. These UltraShorts are then read onstage by the emcee.
https://www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/ex-fabula-2022