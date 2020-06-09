Eye of the Beholder: African Americans collecting Art exhibits the artwork of a select population from Milwaukee and surrounding southeastern Wisconsin homes. With a passionate unique pursuit, the collectors’ artworks were acquired through art fairs, galleries, exhibitions, community events, and studio visits and feature a diversity inherent to each of their individual tastes. These collectors stepped outside their comfort zones to share prized possessions at this welcoming venue. The generosity of the 24 collectors allows the Cedarburg Art Museum to participate in a collaboration that facilitates cultural connections, enhances educational programming, and shares joy. This exhibition was made possible by artist, activist, writer, and guest curator Evelyn Patricia Terry and by significant support from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. (Painting image: Ras 'Ammar Nsorama, Know Thyself: We are an African People, Collection Irma & John W. Daniels, Jr.) http://www.cedarburgartmuseum.org