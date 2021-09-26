Bayshore is excited to host the Fall Art and Artisan Fair presented by Welcome to Glendale on September 25 and 26 in partnership with Amdur Productions. This event takes place in The Yard, a large, open-air green space located in the heart of Bayshore, as well as surrounding streets. The free event will feature more than 75 artists and artisans showcasing a variety of fine art, food, clothing, home décor and more.
Guests will enjoy the open-air setting of The Yard as they shop for one-of-a-kind items and artwork. There will be live music, foodvendors and entertainment throughout the entire weekend. The Tap @ The Yard at Bayshore will be offering a lively beer garden experience featuring 36 craft beers from local and regional brewers, as well as a variety of wines and hard seltzers.
Price: Free