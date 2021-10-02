There is nothing like the romance and luxury of dining aboard first-class railroad cars the way people did a generation ago. Fall colors just add to the ambiance. Your three- or four-course dining event will be enjoyed while you are traveling round-trip from East Troy to Phantom Lake in Mukwonago. Dinner Trains feature linen tablecloths and a beautiful table setting. A cash bar is available. Each train has a unique menu and price so see our website for details. Advance reservations are required.
Price: $69 - $85
East Troy is 35 miles SW of Milwaukee on I-43. Free parking is at the Depot. Restrooms are on board.