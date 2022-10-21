Art and Craft Show with over 200 exhibitors, Door Prizes, Face Painting and Balloon Sculpting, 4-H Concessions in two large buildings.
Handcrafted Art & Crafts at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, in West Bend, WI.
Many upcycled & recycled items, Unique Glass, Wood, Fabric, Jewelry, Ceramics & Personal Clothing are represented.
Jer Ber Free Face Painting & Balloon Sculpting. Washington County 4-H Concessions in both buildings.
$3.00 entrance only at the door. Children under 12 Free. Door Prizes donated by the Exhibitors. ^