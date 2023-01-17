Supernatural theatre with comedic flair
Remember the experience of turning off the lights, huddling under a blanket, and watching an old black and white monster movie? Ever tell ghost stories by candlelight? Or around a campfire? That skin crawling experience is what Familiar Spirits recreates for teens and adults. With a little something extra.
Experience an evening of supernatural theatre where the stories are so frighteningly real, the only relief is to scream, that is, after you stop laughing…
Free of charge. Registration required. Please call 414-769-2244 or stop by to add your name to the list!