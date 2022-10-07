Join us at the lake this Columbus Day weekend and kick off the Fall season with us during our Fall Family Fest celebrations. Enjoy pumpkin decorating, wagon rides, yummy eats and sweets, and festive fun all weekend long.
FAMILY FALL FEST WEEKEND EVENTS
Your weekend will be jam-packed with fall-themed fun and festivities! Enjoy the following events and activities throughout Family Fall Fest weekend:
PUMPKIN PAINTING CONTEST
Calling all the kiddos! The sky’s the limit during our Pumpkin Painting Contests throughout the weekend. Choose your pumpkin then paint it in whatever style you choose. Maybe you’ll go spooky and scary or pink with polka dots? Prizes will be given out to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each age group category. *Age Groups are as follows: 0-5 years | 6-10 years | 11-15 years | 16+
LAKESIDE WAGON RIDES
Climb aboard for a scenic wagon ride throughout the resort. Enjoy the changing fall leaves and cool crisp air and take in the view. Wagon rides are slated for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday tours. Tour Schedule: Friday, 10/7 – 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, 6:30pm, ending at 7pm Saturday 10/8 = 11am & 11:30am, 12:30pm-4pm (every 30 min, Last ride @3:30pm) Sunday 10/9 = 11am & 11:30am, 12:30pm-4pm (every 30 min, Last ride @3:30pm)
FAMILY FUN
Our Recreation Team has fun-filled activities planned for Saturday and Sunday! Grab the whole family and enjoy scarecrow decorating, pumpkin bowling, sack races, pumpkin ring toss, and more lawn games throughout the day. Treat yourself to a sweet eat and decorate a donut with your favorite toppings.