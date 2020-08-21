The Downtown West Bend Farmers' Market, brought to you by the Downtown West Bend Association, features over 80 vendors. It is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin and was voted as a must see market by Vogue magazine in 2014!
The market is located in the heart of Downtown West Bend and runs for 23 weeks; May 30 through October 31 2020 7:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No market will be held on July 4.
We have a wide variety of vendors featuring produce, fruits, meats, eggs, maple syrup, bakery items, spices, soaps, herbal products, prepared foods and more.
The market features entertainment. If you are a musician interested in playing at the market, please send an email to: anna@downtownwestbend.com.