You bet your sweet dupa this is a Happy Times Tours & Experiences EXCLUSIVE event! You will get to try one of Milwaukee’s best Paczki from an amazing local bakery along with a beverage as we learn about Paczki from the owner. You will also leave with a 6 pack of mixed Paczki! Then, it is time to visit Emerald City. Here you will enjoy a plated lunch of traditional Red Borscht Polish soup, 4 Pierogi (1 cheese, 1 potato & cheese, 1 meat and 1 mushroom & sauerkraut), home-made Polish sausage served with sauerkraut and a flight of 3 traditional Polish Vodka tastings. Enjoy the food and exclusive Polish entertainment for our group only. We will make a stop at Wioletta’s Polish Market for some shopping. To complete our day, we will take a tour of the beautiful Basilica of St. Josaphat which has a strong influence from the Polish and German immigrants.
While the practice of Paczki Day is traditionally observed the day before Ash Wednesday in the US, in Poland, Paczki sales are the highest on Tlusty Czwartek or “Fat Thursday” (the Thursday before Ash Wednesday). Fat Thursday is actually a National Holiday in Poland. Fat Thursday in Poland marks the start of the final week of the pre-Lenten celebrations!
Departure Times & Locations:
Departs: 8:00am American Center Park & Ride in Madison (estimated return 5:15pm),
8:45am Johnson Creek Park & Ride (estimated return 4:45pm),
9:30am State Fair Park & Ride (estimated return at 4pm)