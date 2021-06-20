Treat your Father to the newest addition of Lake Lawn Brunch Traditions. Our Chef inspired BBQ centric menu is a celebration of craft beer, barbecue ribs and of course Dad!
Mmmm Carved Smoked Brisket, Kielbasa Sausage, and St Louis Ribs plus Chef’s award-winning BBQ sauce will make his taste buds explode with joy. Be his hero. All Father’s will receive a complimentary pint of Lakefront Lake Lawn Beer and pint glass from Lakefront Brewery to take home. In addition, each Father will receive free entry into a special Father’s Day Drawing where he could win a Majestic Oaks Golf for 4 Certificate.
Reserve your table by calling 262-728-7950 or via OpenTable.
Details and Menu:
https://www.lakelawnresort.com/events/fathers-day-brunch/
Price: $16.95 - $42.95
Adults $42.95 / Children 4-12 $16.95 / Under 3 No Charge