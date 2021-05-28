In lieu of the annual parade, the Elm Grove Junior Guild presents “Field of Flags,” a tribute to honor our local veterans and fallen service members. The “Field of Flags” display will be available for viewing from 9:00-5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31 at Elm Grove Village Park.
The “Field of Flags” display will honor the 26,799 Wisconsin service members who have been killed in the line of duty. Each of the nearly 2,700 flags represent 100 lives sacrificed.
This is a free event. Participants are welcome to bring families, sport patriotic apparel, and join us for an on-your-own walk/roll/ride/stroll around the park. The “Field of Flags” display will be available for viewing from 9:00-5:00 p.m. on May 31.
The Elm Grove Junior Guild follows CDC guidelines and
promotes healthy behaviors that reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Price: Free