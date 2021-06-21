Firework Fest
Racine Co. Fairgrounds June 25 & 26.
2 bands/night + fireworks to Music!
$5 Admission / 17 & under FREE!
$10 VIP ticket (21+)
Fireworks Fest is an outdoor fun, family friendly event aimed at bringing the community together to assist charities in raising awareness and achieving their fundraising goals.
Friday
Featured Charity: BAND OF BLUE
Line up:
5:00 - 8:00 DOG HOUSE CHARLIE
8:00 - 11:00 BREAKING CADENCE
9:30 - CASPER PYROTECHICS
PYRO-MUSICAL FIREWORKS DISPLAY (pyro-musical is fireworks to music)
Saturday
Featured Charity: VETERANS OUTREACH OF WISCONSIN
Line up:
5:00 - 8:00 MELLENCOUGAR
8:00 - 11:00 SUPERFLY
9:30 - CASPER PYROTECHICS
PYRO-MUSICAL FIREWORKS DISPLAY (pyro-musical is fireworks to music)
Don't the forget food: Pig roast , Cotton Candy, Bourbon Chicken, All beef hotdogs, jumbo brats by Danny's Catering
Cash bar by Dead Mann's Saloon
Additional entertainment:
Axe Throwing, Bounce Houses and more to come!
Get your tickets today!
Price: $0 - $10
VIP (21+ only) = $10
General Admission = $5 17 and under = FREE Visit: http://bit.ly/Fireworksfest