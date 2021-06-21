fireworksfest062120

Firework Fest

Racine Co. Fairgrounds June 25 & 26.

2 bands/night + fireworks to Music!

$5 Admission / 17 & under FREE!

$10 VIP ticket (21+)

Fireworks Fest is an outdoor fun, family friendly event aimed at bringing the community together to assist charities in raising awareness and achieving their fundraising goals.

Friday

Featured Charity: BAND OF BLUE

Line up:

5:00 - 8:00 DOG HOUSE CHARLIE

8:00 - 11:00 BREAKING CADENCE

9:30 - CASPER PYROTECHICS

PYRO-MUSICAL FIREWORKS DISPLAY (pyro-musical is fireworks to music)

Saturday

Featured Charity: VETERANS OUTREACH OF WISCONSIN

Line up:

5:00 - 8:00 MELLENCOUGAR

8:00 - 11:00 SUPERFLY

9:30 - CASPER PYROTECHICS

PYRO-MUSICAL FIREWORKS DISPLAY (pyro-musical is fireworks to music)

Don't the forget food: Pig roast , Cotton Candy, Bourbon Chicken, All beef hotdogs, jumbo brats by Danny's Catering

Cash bar by Dead Mann's Saloon

Additional entertainment:

Axe Throwing, Bounce Houses and more to come!

Get your tickets today!

Price: $0 - $10

VIP (21+ only) = $10

General Admission = $5 17 and under = FREE Visit: http://bit.ly/Fireworksfest

