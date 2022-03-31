The First Fridays concert series returns on Friday, April 1, 2022 with THINK OUTSIDE THE BACHS, featuring local talent Tim Rebers, tenor and Maggie Rebers, piano.
First Fridays Presents
Think Outside the Bachs
Tim Rebers, Tenor
Maggie Rebers, Piano
Friday, Apr. 1, 2022
Grace Lutheran Church
1209 N. Broadway, Milwaukee
Laughs, puns, and surprises for April Fools! The First Fridays concert series returns on Friday, April 1, 2022 with THINK OUTSIDE THE BACHS, featuring local talent Tim Rebers, tenor and Maggie Rebers, piano.
This concert is free and open to the public (though donations are appreciated) and will last approximately one hour.
To learn more about the series, or to see the entire 2022 concert line-up, please visit the Grace website:
https://www.gracedowntown.org/upcoming-events/first-fridays/
Want to Support the Series?
If you would like to support the concert series, you can make a donation at any time.
Text to Give:
414-404-5193
Donate Online:
https://grace-lutheran-church.snwbll.com/giving-portal
All donations given go on to support the artists and the First Fridays concert series.