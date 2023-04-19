The Art in Bloom celebration continues after dark with the Floral Fashion Party!
See elegant and over-the-top gowns and accessories created out of blooms by local artisans, and be seen in your best floral finery. Cocktail attire is recommended, and valet parking is available. Choose from three unique experiences:
Platinum VIP
Includes event entry at 7 p.m. and a reserved seat for the fashion show. Seating is assigned based on time of reservation. Enjoy complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres all evening. After the show, mingle in the Platinum VIP Area and visit the galleries to view the art-inspired floral installations.
$190 ($150 Member)
VIP
Includes event entry at 7 p.m. and standing room access for the fashion show. Enjoy complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres prior to the show. After the show, enjoy the after party and visit the galleries to view the art-inspired floral installations.
$125 ($100 Member)
After-Party Only
Includes event entry at 8:30 p.m. Join us after the fashion show to experience Art in Bloom after dark! Enjoy refreshments and music, and visit the galleries to view the art-inspired floral installations.
$65 ($50 Member)
