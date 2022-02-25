Presented by South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee WI
Classic Doo-wop, live band and a comical show, you’ll want to bring your friends!
The Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets® take you on an “Old-Fashioned” road trip with a double shot of nostalgia in their brand-new show! In this energized entrée, the fabulous foursome serve round after round of classic doo-wop and tasty musical side dishes you are sure to relish! We know you will drink up every drop of fun right down to the orange slice and maraschino cherry! Join the Four Guyz in a toast. Your reservation is waiting!