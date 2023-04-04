Come have fun with your friends or just yourself for a unique night out! Grab a drink and let’s decorate cookies! You’ll get 6 designs!
This class is for the beginner cookier or for the person who is just curious about what cookie decorating is all about! If you have limited experiences with sugar cookies, found yourself frustrated with royal icing, or if you’re trying to win come Christmas time, this is the class for you! We will be doing a fun themed set that tastes amazing and will look even better once you’ve completed your decorating! We provide everything you will need from cookies, icing, sprinkles, and a box to take your awesome creations home in – we just need YOU!
We will have enough time to decorate and ask questions along the way. Come by yourself, bring your best friend, or bring the family. It’s a blast whether you’re coming with a friend, family member, or solo! This class is good for ages 12+
