Paddle down the Milwaukee River with UWM’s Planetarium Director, Jean Creighton.
While enjoying the full Moon above you’ll learn about our nearest celestial neighbor, other exotic moons in the solar system, and more intriguing objects scattered through space from an expert astronomer. Meet at the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N Commerce St.). Registration and non-refundable payment required by 5pm the day before the event. Personal boats are not allowed in all our paddling programs.
For questions about this event, please email planetarium@uwm.edu.