FEB 17-18, 2023 | 7:30 pm
Jan Serr Studio & Present Music Digital Stage
In an evening of encounters with an almost impossibly wide variety of music, Present Music carves an audacious path for the future of folk.
Following a tour de force performance in 2021, soprano Ariadne Greif* returns to Present Music to perform music from lounge psychodrama The Secret Diary of Nora Plain and an enduring classic by local favorite and Token Creek Festival founder John Harbison.
Avant-folk artist Paul Metzger plays a set of improvisations on a 23-stringed banjo of his own creation, seven PM musicians perform a work that explores all of the sonic possibilities of toilet paper, and the ensemble unleashes high-octane imaginary folk music by Unsuk Chin.
FEB 17 – https://psoatickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2115
Feb 18 – https://psoatickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2116
Feb 18 (via LIVESTREAM) – https://psoatickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2120
Ticket Pricing:
Preferred Seating – $60
General Admission – $35
Students/Artists – $15
fees/tax added at checkout
Ariadne Grief performance underwritten by Angela Jacobi