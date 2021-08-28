Raise a stein! Germanfest returns to West Bend on Aug. 26-29, 2021, and it’s an event you won’t want to miss. The annual event celebrates all things German while raising money for an important cause—Habitat for Humanity. The festival takes place in the heart of West Bend, at the intersection of S. 5th Ave. and Walnut St.
Here are a few details about the festival:
Save your euros! Parking and admission is free.
Bring an appetite! Vendors will be serving up everything from authentic German cuisine to fresh wraps. Be sure to try one of the delicious handmade German desserts! On Friday, there will be a traditional fish fry.
Come thirsty! German and domestic beer and wine will be on sale, along with root beer floats and other non-alcoholic beverages.
Check out the bands! Some great acts will be providing the music, including Madison County, Chicken Wire Empire and more. See this year’s entertainment lineup here.
Bring your dancing shoes! There will be plenty of chances to polka.
Join the games! Germanfest will feature fun and activities for all ages. There will be a Sheepshead tournament, a nail-hammering contest and a challenging beer stein holding contest and other fun games.