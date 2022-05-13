Celebrate the completion of the Giannis Mural with food trucks, a DJ, and Bango!
Join the Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, 600 EAST, and The Gas Light Building for a community celebration in front of the recently completed Giannis mural at 600 E. Wisconsin Avenue.
The lunchtime event will feature remarks from Mayor Cavalier Johnson and a mural signing by artist Mauricio Ramirez at 12 PM, followed by entertainment from the Milwaukee Bucks, including a DJ, the Hoop Troop, and an appearance from Bango.
Plus, grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks on-site – Roll MKE, Meat on the Street, Slo’ Motion BBQ, and Pete’s Pops. So, round up your coworkers to cheer on our Milwaukee Bucks ahead of Game 6!
https://www.milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-basics/community-projects/giannis-mural