Join us at Turner Hall Ballroom for a performance by Gimme Gimme Disco, on January 13, 2023.
FOLLOW THE CALL OF THE DISCO BALL!
Calling all Dancing Queens! Here we go again! If you can’t get enough ABBA, then do we have a dance party for you. We are a DJ-based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80’s like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, & Cher (DISCO ATTIRE ENCOURAGED). So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. Grab tickets, bring your friends, and have the best night of your life!
https://www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/gimme-gimme-disco-2023