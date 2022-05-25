Join us for a guided yoga session with baby goats. Session includes gentle yoga, goat cuddles, and endless laughter.
Honey Down Farm, Awakenings Yoga and Wellness, Lockshire Meadows and Slinger Park and Recreation want to bring this joyful event to Southeast Wisconsin. Our sessions, combine playful baby goats and relaxing yoga practice on a beautiful country farm. The baby goats are gentle, but very curious. The goats will jump on your back, nibble on your clothing, and cuddle up beside you.
Each session includes 45-minutes of yoga followed by 15-minutes of goat cuddles and photos. The cost is $45 per participant.
Classes are held at the Fireman’s Park in Slinger. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or beach towel to practice on. If the weather is severe, classes will be canceled. You’ll be issued a full refund or change of date.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goat-yoga-in-the-park-registration-336053443897