February 17 – 20, 2022
Featuring a cast consisting of members from founding Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and Al Jardine’s respective touring bands, Good Vibrations is the ONLY Beach Boys show qualified to faithfully re-produce all of those legendary songs and harmonies the way you remember them from the original records. More than just your typical tribute band, Good Vibrations brings the days of sun, surf and cars back to life with a full scale production experience complete with era specific costumes, multi-media video and surfer girls! This high-energy production show is filled with all of The Beach Boys’ signature hits including: “Surfin’ USA” “I Get Around” “Help Me Rhonda” “California Girls” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” “Kokomo” “Barbara Ann” and of course, the group’s namesake classic – “Good Vibrations.” All of the famous guitar riffs, melodies and ocean-deep harmonies are faithfully re-created right before your eyes and ears. Good Vibrations is sure to have you dancing and singin’ along to the greatest hits of America’s most legendary band.
https://www.firesidetheatre.com/concerts/beach-boys-tribute-2022/