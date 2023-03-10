Grace features an ensemble company of ten world-class figure skaters including two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny and US Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker. With choreography by 2022 OLYMPIC Choreographers’ Benoît Richaud, Rohene Ward, and leading choreographer for Disney on Ice, Cindy Stuart. The evening’s performance will feature a piece by Ice Theatre MKE, Milwaukee’s own ice dance company.
IDI’s work has been seen on Milwaukee PBS and PBS Wisconsin which both aired IDI’s “The World of Ice Dance International” and “In Flight: The Art of Ice Dance International” from 2018-2020. Performances from the two public television specials will be seen in Grace.