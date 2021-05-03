Chicken Dinner includes ½ chicken, baked potato, cole slaw,
bread, butter, sour cream and dessert. All orders to be done online with credit card payment. Orders can be placed from now till June 1st. Orders to be picked up by drive through at Grafton Veterans Memorial Park, 100013th Avenue, Grafton, WI.
The web site for ordering chicken dinners is http://grafton-lions-club.square.site. Please print your receipt and show it when picking your order. Tickets can also be purchased at Port Washington State Bank, N Seven Coffee, Cornerstone Bank and K Komfort.
We are also welcoming any donations to help us support our various community causes and projects.
Price: $13