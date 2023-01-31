According to tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his shadow, he’ll return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter, but if he does not see a shadow … expect an early spring! Fun activities for the event include downloading a Groundhog Coloring Sheet to choose if Gordy will predict either six more weeks of winter or an early spring. Download a coloring sheet and proudly display the artwork in a window to show support for Gordy.
The ceremony also includes Groundhog Bingo! Download a bingo card and follow along during the festivities, marking off words as you hear the ceremony hosts say them. If your luck holds and you complete a bingo, submit your card to zoo.specialevents@milwaukeecountywi.gov. Several winners will be chosen randomly to win groundhog-themed goodies!
https://milwaukeezoo.org/visit/upcoming-events/groundhog-day/