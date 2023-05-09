This is the story of Max and John, neighbors who have been feuding for most of their lives. Invigorated by their shared affection for their beautiful new neighbor across the street, they face-off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to their long-standing differences. Based on the 1993 film, this stage adaptation captures the lovable crotchety characters through twinkling humor, great songs, and the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to everyone.