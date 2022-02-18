Presented by Racine Theatre Guild at Racine Theatre Guild, Racine WI
FEB 11 - 27, 2022
Guys on Ice
Ice fishing and musical comedy go fin-in-fin in the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of “Guys on Ice” Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 27.
In the middle of a Wisconsin winter, on a deep frozen lake, there stands a little wooden shanty, bursting at the seams with more comedy and music than fish. Long-time fishing buddies Marvin and Lloyd, spend their time on the ice sharing their hopes, jokes, dreams, and tall tales with a couple two three beers on hand while also trying to avoid Ernie “de Moocher.” Songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” “Fish is de Miracle Food,” and “The One That Got Away” give a sneak peek into the secret world of the ice fisherman.
Written by Fred Alley with music by James Kaplan, the production is sponsored by Twin Disc.