Celebrate all the fun of fall at our first annual Halloween Fall Fest where we will celebrate the creatures of the night! From 3:00-6:00 check out the tools and equipment used by DNR wardens and rangers. Carve a pumpkin with your most clever design, which will be judged on theme and creativity at 5:30. Enter the costume contest at 6:00. Meet Smokey Bear. Traverse the trail through the autumn woods (lighted after dark) where you will encounter stations highlighting nocturnal animals. Join the fun around a roaring fire while enjoying tasty treats from local food truck vendors and toe-tapping live music. In the event of severe weather, the event will be canceled. Bring the whole family for a grand fall day of fun-filled activities. Meet at the Mauthe Lake Recreation Area (located at N1490 County Road GGG, Campbellsport - south of County Road SS near New Prospect).
Wisconsin State Park System vehicle admission sticker