Join one of our favorite annual events in Pewaukee: Halloween Fun Fest! It’s back for 2020!
Halloween Fun Fest will be held starting at noon Saturday, October 31st in downtown Pewaukee with merchant Trick or Treating from noon to 1:30 pm. Please only visit merchants who have displayed a Trick or Treat sign in their business window. The annual dog costume contest will be held in front of End of the Leash at noon.
The Pewaukee Police and Fire Departments will be handing out treats next to Artisan 179.
Learn more: https://lakecountryfamilyfun.com/event/pewaukee-halloween-fun-fest/