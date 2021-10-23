Join one of our favorite annual events in Pewaukee: Halloween Fun Fest!
Halloween Fun Fest will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23rd in downtown Pewaukee with merchant Trick or Treating from noon – 1:30 pm.
Please only visit merchants who have displayed a Trick or Treat sign in their business window. The annual dog costume contest will be held in front of End of the Leash at noon.
Enjoy crafts to go.
The Pewaukee Police and Fire Departments will be handing out treats next to Artisan 179.
Be sure to dress up, too!
