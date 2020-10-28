Price: $5.00 —Free for children ages 2 years and younger
Enjoy an enchanting Halloween experience from the comfort of your own vehicle! Drive through our spooktacular light displays with ghostly charms perfect for guests of all ages. Event takes place October 7 – November 1, Wednesdays – Sundays, 6PM – 9PM.
Admission is $5 per person and FREE for children ages 2 years and younger. (Cash or credit card accepted at the gate only)
Enter at the 200 Goold Street gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed.