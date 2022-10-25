Gift of Wings and Greendale Park and Rec are back for our 2022 “Hallowings Pumpkin Festival” CARVE AND DISPLAY Event.
Attendees can enter the Pumpkin patch, pick out a pumpkin and bring it into the carving tent. Prepare, design and carve a free pumpkin to leave on our lighted display. Pumpkin carving tools provided.
Pumpkins will also be available for purchase if you wish to take them home.
Live music in the gazebo (Thursday – Sunday), Pumpkin Bowling, Gourd Golf, Children’s activities along with free-standing signs with cutouts for fun picture taking.
Costume contest on Sunday after the Halloween Parade. So wear your best costume and come out to win some fun prizes!
Food, Ice Cream, Beverages, Hot Mini Donuts and Fun Halloween inspired kites and spinners available for purchase.
3rd annual Pumpkin Chuckin event at the High School on Saturday October 29th starting at 11AM.