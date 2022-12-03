Happy Holiday Waukesha Art Crawl

The Waukesha West End Artists are proud to announce The Happy Holiday Crawl on Saturday, December 3rd, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Start the Holiday Season off with a visit to Historic Downtown Waukesha. Connect with your neighbors, enjoy the decorations, have a beverage or a meal, and meet the artists who sell their work locally.
Everyone has been working hard to make this a wonderful, festive time of year.
This is the perfect opportunity to shop local and help your neighborhood businesses and artists to live their dream.
