HARTFORD — Anyone looking for a fun Halloween event in the area can take note that the Hartford Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Haunted Trail will still be open this year despite the closing of other haunted houses and Halloween-related activities.
The organizers of the annual “Terror on Rural Street” haunted house in Hartford announced a few weeks ago that their event was canceled this year due to the pandemic. But Hartford Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hermann said the event put on by his department and sponsored by Hartford Community Service, Inc. will still be open this year because it is held outdoors.
Hermann said this is the third year of the event, which will be held Oct. 29.
“The first year it was called the Monster Run, but last year we changed the name to the Haunted Trail,” Hermann said. “The trail will start at the city’s Recreation Center. We would like people to be there about 5:30 so they can line up and be separated into groups. We want smaller groups to go through together because it is a better experience for them. So the groups will be allowed to go on the trail a few minutes after another group has left and been gone for a bit.”
Hermann said the event is sponsored by Hartford Community Service Inc. “The Terror on Rural Street members provide us with the zombies, ghouls and monsters that people will come upon along the trail,” Hermann said. “They said they will be available to work with us again this year even though their event is canceled for this year.”
Hermann said because other area Halloween-related events are canceled, he thinks the Haunted Trail is going to get some good interest.
“And that’s an event like this will give people an outlet or an opportunity to be outside in family groups. We encourage family-type walks along the trail,” Hermann said. “The Haunted Trail will start at the Recreation Center and we create a trail route that takes them through West Side Park and then they return to the Recreation Center. It goes over a bridge we have over the Rubicon River and we will have that decorated for Halloween, of course.”
The charge for the event is nominal, but organizers want people to register ahead of time by calling the Recreation Center.
“We want preregistration because we’re not sure how popular it might be this year,” Hermann said. “And they should register early. I’m not sure if we will have to do a cutoff or not.”
There has been some talk about possibly holding the event more than one day, but right now it appears the event will remain on just the one night.
“It’s another opportunity to keep people outside while the weather is good,” Hermann said. “Doing things when we can outside seems to popular and well received right now.
“We think everyone will have a fun time and we can’t wait to see what kind of a turnout we have for this,” Hermann said. “It’s something to do when the other events aren’t happening, especially this year.”
Those who want to attend need to register in advance by contacting the Hartford Parks and Recreation Department at 670-3730.