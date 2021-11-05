On November 6th, the Artisan & Merchant Marketplace (AMM)will hold the event at the Germantown American Legion Post 1 Support the American Legion by stopping in for lunch and beverages between 11am & 4pm, bring food for the food drive and start your Holiday Shopping from local area Artists, Crafters, Designers, Direct Sales & Services. There will be a food drive, you can find a list of suggestions and businesses attending are on the flyer. Pictures with Santa, Door prizes and gift wrapping. https://fb.me/e/2yQAtCupZ
Price: Free