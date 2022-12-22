Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque! is a ground-breaking holiday show that incorporates acrobats, aerialists, comedians, daredevils and award-winning specialty acts performing incredible feats using the latest in visual and technological “magic” such as holograms, projection mapping and interactive lasers. Created with the mission that it must appeal to children and grown-ups alike, the show is a tour-de-force that includes music, dance, comedy and a lovable and funny story—all wrapped-up in a Holiday theme!
