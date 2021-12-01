Keep--or start!--the tradition of visiting The Domes for the annual Holiday Floral Show! See hundreds of colorful poinsettias and other vibrant plants and decorations as you listen to holiday music!
Sparking the holiday spirit, the show features hundreds of colorful poinsettias, stately amaryllis, vibrant cyclamen, and single-stem white mums resembling snowballs! Each of three holiday trees is decorated with a different theme: a white spruce features the classic colors of red, green, silver and gold; a Scotch pine is decorated in off-beat colors and includes lichens perched on some of the branches; and a white fir is filled with toys, candy and everything to bring out the child-like wonder of the season.
On Wednesdays during the run of the show, all visitors receive a free commemorative sticker, while supplies last.
The Holiday Show has been an annual tradition at the Show Dome since it opened in 1964.
Reservations are no longer required; however, we ask you to follow one-way routes with physical distancing as you enjoy the Holiday Show (in the Floral Show Dome), The Tropical Dome AND The Desert Dome. Wearing face masks is REQUIRED inside The Domes.
Featured Plants
The Holiday Show features an array of brightly colored flowers and foliage plants.
Amaryllis ‘Ambiance’ (2020)
Amaryllis (new pink and green varieties)
Celosia ‘Castle mix’
Chrysanthemum ‘Cosmo White’
Pot Mum ‘Breeze snow’
Coleus ‘Chocolate Mint’
Coleus ‘Watermelon’
Coleus ‘Kong Jr. Rose’
Coleus ‘Pineapple Surprise’
Cyclamen ‘Dreamscape Dark Flamed Mix’
Dichondra ‘Silver Falls’
Dusty Miller ‘Silver Dust ‘
Fern, Button ferns
Fern, Foxtail ferns
Fern, Kimberly ferns
Norfolk island pine
Poinsettia ‘Autumn Leaves’
Poinsettia ‘Candy Wintergreen’
Poinsettia ‘Christmas Beauty Queen’
Poinsettia ‘Frozen’
Poinsettia ‘Prestige Early Red’
Poinsettia ‘Prestige Red’
Poinsettia ‘Red Glitter’
Poinsettia ‘Imperial Red’
Princettia ‘Dark Pink’
Poinsettia ‘Winter Rose Dark Red’
Lemon Cypress