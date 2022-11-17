After two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, producers of the annual Holiday Folk Fair International announced the event will be held Fri., Nov. 18 – Sun., Nov. 20, 2022, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis.
“The International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW) and its board of directors are extremely excited that the 79th annual Holiday Folk Fair International will once again allow those from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds to experience in person the traditions of dozens of ethnic groups that call Milwaukee and the surrounding communities home,” said Alexander Durtka, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the IIW. “Maintaining the event in a virtual format the last two years allowed us to share Folk Fair with people around the world and we know they will join us when we gather in November at the State Fair Park Exposition Center.”
“As a participant in Holiday Folk Fair International for 51 years, I am thrilled we will bring the fun, excitement, and family experience of this treasured event to the community in 2022,” said Donna Roeber, the International Institute of Wisconsin chairperson. “We have started working with the amazing groups that have made Folk Fair a special celebration and they are ecstatic to be planning their participation in this year’s event, whether it be via dance, food, or exhibition of their culture.”
Holiday Folk Fair International, a program of the IIW, celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. Special attractions for 2022 will include international performers, artisans, and photographic exhibits. In addition, some Folk Fair activities will be shared live via the event’s Facebook page.
The three-day event features the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance; the World Café offering traditional dishes; the International Stage where young people perform their ethnic dances; the Tanzhauz where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings; the Coffee House where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians; Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits; the International Bazaar where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience; and the Chef’s Stage featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.