There’s no better place to be during the holidays than right in the heart of the city. With millions of lights to see, countless locally-owned small businesses to support, and safe, socially-distanced activities for all ages, downtown Milwaukee is the destination for holiday fun.
The Hop is proud to contribute to Milwaukee’s festive atmosphere with our new “Holidays with The Hop” station displays. Thanks to the support of our wonderful downtown partners, all 18 of our streetcar station shelters are decorated in the spirit of the season. We invite you to travel our route, whether on board The Hop or however else you choose, and help bring a little bit more cheer to Milwaukee this holiday season.