The biker bash of the season is back and bigger than ever. Harley-Davidson has announced plans for the all-new Hometown Rally™ , a Labor Day weekend celebration of moto-culture centered in Milwaukee, the city where it all began for the Motor Company. The Harley-Davidson Museum which will serve as a central rally point for all the activities and events taking place at that downtown site and at the six surrounding Harley-Davidson® dealerships. More info https://www.h-d.com/hometownrally
Throughout the Hometown Rally™ weekend the 20-acre campus of the Harley-Davidson Museum will host the party of the summer, with free live concerts on three consecutive nights, food-and-beverage sites, Unknown Industries stunt exhibitions and Police Skills demonstrations, 2021 Harley-Davidson® motorcycle demos, and motorcycle showcases hosted by V-Twin Visionary. The Museum will be open for general admission during the event. Music & Entertainment
- Thursday 9/2: 7pm Opener: TBD, 9pm Headliner: Hairball - Friday 9/3: 7pm Second Act: Kassi Ashton, 9p Headliner: Randy Houser - Saturday 9/4: 7pm Opener: TBD, 9pm Headliner: Jackyl w/ special guest DMC from RUN-D.M.C. The Museum will also host a H.O.G.® member Check-In, and there will be a H.O.G. member Check-In at each of the six participating Harley-Davidson dealerships in the area. Event H.O.G.® merchandise will also be available. Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships will also be hosting Hometown Rally™ events and entertainment. Those dealerships include House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield), Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee), Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville), Uke’s Harley-Davidson (Kenosha), West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend) and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc). Hometown Rally™ details and schedules will be finalized and revealed throughout the summer. Check for updates at H-D.com/hometownrally, where links to dealer sites for specific info on those schedules and events will also be posted. Harley-Davidson relies on local health guidelines to inform our participation and protect our staff, our riders and our communities.
Price: Free