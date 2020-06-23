Jewish Museum Milwaukee and the Jewish Museum of Maryland come together to present a unique pairing of programs, only made possible by our current challenging situation. This pair of programs will celebrate the ways in which we have been able to successfully work together to bring to both Milwaukee and Baltimore some of our most popular exhibits of recent years including Inescapable: The Life and Legacy of Harry Houdini and Stitching History from the Holocaust.
Harry Houdini wasn’t born. He was invented.
The world’s most famous magician began life as Erik Weisz, the son of a Hungarian rabbi. In 1878 immigration to the U.S. transformed Erik Weisz into Ehrich Weiss. It was the first of many transformations for the man who would become the first international superstar. Join us for this magical performance with magician David London as he takes us back in time to truly discover the world’s first superstar.
