Hue Revue, Milwaukee’s premier BIPOC cabaret, is back! Join us February 3rd to celebrate Black History Month at The Cooperage in Milwaukee!
Hue Revue is place for BIPOC artists to shine and showcase their incredible talent. In addition to our always amazing stage show, you will also have an opportunity to shop our exclusive BIPOC vendor market and support a variety of local artists.
Please stay tuned for more details including performer and vendor announcements! You don’t want to miss this event!
$15 Presale
$20 Door
Doors & Vendor Market Open at 7:00 pm
DJ Femme Noir 7:00 pm- 8:30 pm
Live Performance 8:30 pm