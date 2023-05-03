Hypnotized is a tribute group performing in homage to Fleetwood Mac, one of the bestselling rock and roll bands of all time. Evoking the spirit and sound of the 70’s, Hypnotized performs album tracks, deep cuts and chart topping hits from Rumours, Tusk, Tango In The Night, Mirage, Mystery To Me and more. With steady percussion, soaring vocals and articulate guitar work akin to that of MAC’s powerhouse line up, Hypnotized replicates the music exactly. Prepare yourself for a night of memories brought back in song.
Foreigner 4 Ever is an American 7-piece rock band formed in 2017 as a tribute to the music of British/American rock band Foreigner and is based out of Milwaukee, WI. The band is made up of veteran musicians with decades of experience entertaining rock music fans at premier venues, festivals and concert events. The members of Foreigner 4 Ever, having grown up with the music of Foreigner, are proud to perform for you, as they pay tribute to the music of Foreigner!