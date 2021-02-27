Downtown Hartford presents Iced on Main. This family friendly event will feature ice sculptures in Hartford throughout the downtown area.
Enjoy shopping local, refreshments and tasty treats, too. Be sure to stop by Forte Bank for a complimentary hot chocolate (while supplies last). Then head over to Rincon 225 and visit The Warming House for live music with Gene Gruber, the BBQ Food Truck, restrooms and a swag bag while supplies last.
The sculptures will light up at dusk.
Event runs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 27th. Learn more here.